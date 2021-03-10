Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher

PARIS • A schoolgirl who sparked a deadly online hate campaign against a French teacher after he showed cartoons of Prophet Muhammad to students has admitted to lying and spreading false claims about him, her lawyer said.

The 13-year-old schoolgirl has confessed to police that she lied about being in attendance and falsely accused Mr Samuel Paty of asking Muslim children to leave the class while he showed the pictures. Mr Paty was beheaded by an Islamic extremist last October.

The girl's father had lodged a legal complaint and amplified the allegations online, leading an 18-year-old Chechen refugee to track down Mr Paty in the town of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

"She lied because she felt trapped in a spiral because her classmates had asked her to be a spokesperson," the girl's lawyer Mbeko Tabula said on Monday, confirming a report from the Parisien newspaper.

Ms Virginie Le Roy, the lawyer for the family of Mr Paty, said yesterday: "A spokesperson of what? Of lies, of events that never happened? This explanation does not convince me and makes me rather angry because the facts are serious, they're tragic."

The schoolgirl, who had already been threatened with expulsion because of disciplinary problems, was not in class when Mr Paty showed the cartoons, which were first published in the Charlie Hebdo magazine and are deemed offensive by many Muslims. He was teaching a civics class in which students debated free speech and blasphemy.

The girl has since been charged with slander, while her father and another man, an Islamist preacher and campaigner, have been charged with "complicity in murder" over the killing.

Mr Paty's murderer was shot dead by police shortly after the attack.

