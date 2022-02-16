Scholz refuses to say situation hopeless; Putin prepared to continue dialogue

MOSCOW • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the pullback of some Russian troops from near Ukraine yesterday, adding that diplomatic options to avoid war had not been exhausted.

"The diplomatic possibilities are far from being exhausted," Mr Scholz said at a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"That we hear now some troops have withdrawn is a good sign, we hope more will follow," he said.

"It should be possible to find a solution. No matter how difficult and serious the situation seems to be, I refuse to say it is hopeless," he said.

President Putin said Russia was prepared to continue dialogue on missiles and other security issues with the West. "We are ready to work further together. We are ready to go down the negotiations track," Mr Putin said.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke yesterday with Ukraine's President to back the country's territorial integrity in the face of a possible Russian invasion and urge a diplomatic resolution to the stand-off.

Mr Kishida said he reiterated his "support for the integrity of sovereignty and territory (of Ukraine)" in his conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Japan is also ready to provide assistance to Ukraine in the form of loans of at least US$100 million (S$134.5 million), Mr Kishida told the Ukrainian leader. He declined to be drawn on what Mr Zelensky had said during the call, which came as Ukraine's Foreign Minister said he believed a further Russian escalation had been prevented.

A day earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had said that he was deeply worried about the heightened tensions over Ukraine and "increased speculation" about a military conflict, urging world leaders to intensify diplomacy to calm the situation.

"We simply cannot accept even the possibility of such a disastrous confrontation," he told reporters after having lunch with UN Security Council ambassadors.

In a related development, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called on the Chinese government to condemn Russia's "threats of violence against Ukraine" for the third time this week, urging Beijing to "denounce" Moscow's actions.

Mr Morrison said Beijing and Moscow were "banding together" on the Ukraine crisis.

"We would expect all nations, all governments around the world to be denouncing what is taking place," he said in a speech to Parliament yesterday.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG