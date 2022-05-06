Scholz, Biden agree to not acknowledge Russian territorial gains in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and US President Joe Biden spoke by phone. PHOTOS: REUTERS, EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
12 min ago

BERLIN (REUTERS) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden agreed in a call on Thursday (May 5) they would not recognise any Russian territorial gains in Ukraine, a German government spokesman said in a statement.

The two leaders also denounced "recent comments of the Russian leadership seeking to discredit the democratically legitimised Ukrainian leadership," the spokesman said.

"They agreed that Ukraine needed to be further substantially and continuously supported in the practice of its legitimate right to self defence," the spokesman added.

Biden "welcomed Germany's provision of security assistance and recent pledge of additional humanitarian aid, as well as their close partnership throughout this crisis," the White House said in its statement on the call.

More On This Topic
Civilians trapped in Ukrainian plant; UN says evacuation efforts under way
Love letter, ID card point to Russian units that terrorised Bucha

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top