Saved by the whale's tail

A Dutch metro train was saved from disaster yesterday when it smashed through a safety barrier but was prevented from plummeting into water by a sculpture of a whale's tail. The train driver, who was the only person on board, was unharmed in the inci
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

A Dutch metro train was saved from disaster yesterday when it smashed through a safety barrier but was prevented from plummeting into water by a sculpture of a whale's tail.

The train driver, who was the only person on board, was unharmed in the incident which happened just after midnight at Spijkenisse, near the port city of Rotterdam.

The front carriage was left hanging 10m above the water.

"The metro went off the rails and it landed on a monument called Saved By The Whale's Tail. So that literally happened," said the Rijnmond regional safety authority. 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 03, 2020, with the headline 'Saved by the whale's tail'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 