A Dutch metro train was saved from disaster yesterday when it smashed through a safety barrier but was prevented from plummeting into water by a sculpture of a whale's tail.

The train driver, who was the only person on board, was unharmed in the incident which happened just after midnight at Spijkenisse, near the port city of Rotterdam.

The front carriage was left hanging 10m above the water.

"The metro went off the rails and it landed on a monument called Saved By The Whale's Tail. So that literally happened," said the Rijnmond regional safety authority.