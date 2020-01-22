Saudi crown prince hacked Amazon boss Jeff Bezos's phone, The Guardian reports

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Mr Jeff Bezos's mobile phone was hacked following an exchange between the Amazon.com Inc chief executive officer and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman on encrypted messaging service WhatsApp, according to two people familiar with an analysis of the breach.

While a message from the prince to Mr Bezos in mid-2018 that preceded the hack appeared benign, investigators found digital evidence suggesting it contained code that ultimately led to the breach of the billionaire's phone, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the probe isn't public.

A forensic analysis showed with moderately high confidence that a WhatsApp account used by Prince Mohammed was involved, another person said.

The Guardian newspaper reported earlier Tuesday (Jan 21) that an analysis had found that the theft of data from Mr Bezos's phone in 2018 started with an infected video file sent from Prince Mohammed's personal account.

The Financial Times, which confirmed elements of the Guardian's account of the hack, said the analysis was conducted by global business advisory firm FTI Consulting.

A representative of the firm declined to comment, saying: "We do not comment on, confirm or deny client engagements or potential engagements."

The revelation of new details about a security breach that affected the world's richest man comes about a year after the surprise announcement that Mr Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, would divorce after 25 years of marriage.

The National Enquirer subsequently disclosed an extramarital affair between Mr Bezos and Ms Lauren Sanchez, a former television anchor, in a series of reports that relied, in part, on intimate text messages sent by Mr Bezos.

Mr Bezos subsequently published an extraordinary blog post accusing the tabloid of threatening to publish more embarrassing text messages and photos unless he publicly affirmed that there was no political motivation or outside force behind the tabloid's coverage.

Related Story Amazon hit by extensive fraud with hackers siphoning merchant funds

Related Story Amazon profit declines for first time in two years; shares drop

Mr Gavin de Becker, a security consultant for Mr Bezos, later said he believed the Saudi Arabian government had accessed Mr Bezos's phone before the Enquirer exposed the affair. He didn't provide any direct evidence to back up his claims, which he said came from "our investigators and several experts."

Mr De Becker cited the Enquirer's business relationship with the Saudis, as well as tough coverage of the murder of a critic of the Saudi regime by the Bezos-owned Washington Post, as reasons why Prince Mohammed might seek to harm the Amazon founder.

The newspaper reported last year that the Central Intelligence Agency linked the crown prince to the 2018 murder of Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr De Becker declined to comment on the Guardian report Tuesday beyond the lengthy statement last year, which was posted on the news site The Daily Beast. The Saudi embassy didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

It's unclear whether the alleged hack of Mr Bezos's phone accessed any sensitive Amazon corporate information. The company hasn't commented on the matter in the nine months since Mr de Becker's accusation. Company representatives didn't return messages seeking comment on Tuesday.