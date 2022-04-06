Satellite images of Bucha from mid-March rebut Moscow's claims

WASHINGTON • Satellite photographs appear to rebut Russian assertions that dead bodies in civilian clothing found in Bucha had appeared there after Russian forces retreated from the devastated Ukrainian town.

Mid-March satellite imagery released on Monday of a Bucha street appears to show several civilians lying dead on or just off the roadway where Ukrainian officials recently said they found multiple corpses after Russian troops withdrew.

"High-resolution Maxar satellite imagery collected over Bucha, Ukraine, verifies and corroborates recent social media videos and photos that reveal bodies lying in the streets and left out in the open for weeks," Maxar Technologies spokesman Stephen Wood said on Monday in a statement.

The New York Times published an analysis of close-ups of Bucha's Yablonska street, and concluded - after comparing it with video footage from April 1 and 2 of dead bodies along the street - that many had been there since at least three weeks ago, when Russian forces were in control of the town.

Agence France-Presse photographers entered Bucha, north-west of Kyiv, last Saturday and directly confirmed the presence of 20 bodies - all in civilian clothing, some with their hands bound - in scenes that have sparked global revulsion and accusations of war crimes.

Russia's Defence Ministry has denied responsibility, saying all its units "withdrew completely from Bucha as early as March 30", while the Kremlin has dismissed the graphic images emerging from the town as "fakes" concocted by Ukraine. That claim was repeated at the United Nations on Monday, where Moscow's envoy Vassily Nebenzia reiterated at a press conference that the corpses pictured in Bucha were not there before. AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE