Sarkozy now on trial over illicit financing for re-election bid

PARIS • Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was back on trial yesterday over claims of illicit financing for his failed 2012 re-election bid, just two weeks after a landmark conviction for corruption.

On March 1, the 66-year-old became France's first post-war president to be sentenced to prison when he was given a three-year term - two years of which were suspended - for corruption and influence peddling.

That case had been one of several hanging over him since he left office.

He has denied any wrongdoing, saying he is the victim of a vindictive judicial system which he tangled with while he was in power between 2007 and 2012.

In the trial which opened yesterday, the divisive right-winger is accused of overspending on his failed 2012 re-election bid to the tune of €20 million (S$32 million).

The money was spent on lavish American-style rallies in the final days of the race, as Sarkozy scrambled to fend off an unexpectedly strong challenge from his Socialist rival Francois Hollande.

Prosecutors say accountants had warned him that the campaign was set to blow the €22.5 million cap on spending between the first and second rounds of voting, but Sarkozy insisted on holding more events.

Investigators say his total spending on the second round came to nearly €43 million.

To hide the spending, Bygmalion - the public relations firm behind the campaign - and officials in Sarkozy's UMP party (since renamed Les Republicains) are accused of conspiring to have UMP foot the bill through a system of fake invoices.

The former president says he was unaware of the fraud - unlike some of the defendants, he is not charged with fraud, but with the lesser offence of illegal campaign financing. He fought for years to avoid a trial.

Bygmalion executives and Jerome Lavrilleux, the deputy manager of Sarkozy's 2012 campaign who will also go on trial, have acknowledged the system of fake invoices.

Lavrilleux, in particular, made headlines in 2014 after he tearfully confessed to the scam during a French TV interview, saying: "This campaign was a runaway train that no one had the courage to stop."

If convicted, Sarkozy risks being sentenced to up to a year in prison and a fine of €3,750.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE