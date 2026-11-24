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Santas and a polar bear emerge from washed up container on Bulgarian beach

A shipping container, which was part of the cargo of the CONTSHIP JET vessel, which sank off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast after being hit by naval drones in late October, packed with Christmas decorations that washed ashore on a beach near the Arapya camping area on the Black Sea coast, near Tsarevo, Bulgaria November 24, 2026, in this screen grab from a handout video. NOVA TV/REUTERS TV/Handout via REUTERS

Nov 24 - Bulgarian authorities on Tuesday found life-size Santa Claus figures, a polar bear statue and festive ornaments when they opened a shipping container washed ashore near Burgas and believed to be from a Greek vessel hit by drones last month.

One Santa sat atop a copper-coloured horse, while another rode a sleigh piled high with presents, creating an unlikely festive scene on the windswept beach, images on local media showed.

"We suspect that the container is part of the cargo of the sunken Contship Jet, but this remains to be clarified," Burgas' regional governor Diko Dikov said earlier this month.

The vessel sank in October after being hit by naval drones, in one of a series of strikes to hit merchant ships in the western Black Sea, raising concerns about the widening scope of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The attacks have prompted international condemnation. Bulgaria, a member of the European Union and NATO, has sought allied assistance to bolster maritime security.

Dikov said authorities were awaiting guidance from military prosecutors on the fate of the damaged container, adding it would not be allowed to remain on the shore and become "an unwanted attraction".

Contships Management, the Athens-based operator of the sunken Contship Jet, said it was not in a position to confirm that the container was on that vessel. REUTERS