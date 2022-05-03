Sanctions won't be lifted until Russia signs peace deal with Ukraine: Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a press conference, on May 2, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
BERLIN (REUTERS) - The sanctions imposed on Russia as a result of its invasion of Ukraine will not be lifted until Moscow reaches a peace agreement with Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, adding that it was for Ukraine to decide what peace it wanted.

Interviewed on ZDF public television, Scholz said Putin had miscalculated if he had anticipated that he might be able to gain territory from Ukraine, declare an end to hostilities and see Western countries drop sanctions.

"He didn't think his entire Ukraine operation through,"Scholz said. "He didn't think Ukraine would resist like that. He didn't think we would support them to hold out for so long... We won't withdraw the sanctions unless he reaches an agreement with Ukraine, and he won't get that with a dictated peace."

He added that he had no plans to visit Kyiv after a planned trip by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had been dropped due to Ukraine's objections.

