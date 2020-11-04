Same-sex unions: Vatican clarifies Pope's comments

ROME • The Vatican has confirmed the pontiff's remarks on gay couples deserving civil protections as it sent an explanatory note to bishops underlining that Pope Francis' comments did not mark a change in church doctrine.

The Pope's remarks made headlines last month after they appeared in the documentary Francesco, at its Oct 21 premiere at the Rome Film Festival.

In the film, he reiterated his view that gay people are "children of God" and said: "What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered."

Last week, acknowledging the "various reactions and interpretations" provoked by the Pope's apparent break from his predecessors, the Vatican secretary of state sent an explanatory note to its nuncios to be shared with bishops, "with the desire to favour an appropriate understanding of the words of the Holy Father".

It said that during a 2019 interview, the Pope had answered two separate questions that in the documentary were "edited and published as a single answer without proper contextualisation, which has led to confusion".

The director of the film, Mr Evgeny Afineevsky, had told reporters that the Pope had made the comments on civil unions directly to him, but it emerged soon after that the comments had been made in a 2019 interview with Mexican broadcaster Televisa.

The pontiff's comments on civil unions had been cut from that interview, but it is unclear under whose orders the snipping took place.

In its explanatory note, the Vatican said the Pope's comments on civil union referred to a position he had taken when he had been archbishop of Buenos Aires and had strongly opposed a 2010 law allowing same-sex marriage. Argentina was the first country in Latin America to legalise same-sex marriage.

In the Televisa interview, the Pope was asked whether his position on same-sex marriage had softened. He responded that it was "an incongruence to speak about gay marriage" for the Catholic Church, a comment that Mr Afineevsky cut.

But the Vatican note said that during the interview, in speaking of the controversy in Argentina, the Pope had argued for the right of gay couples to have legal protections.

The Vatican note also pointed to a 2014 interview in which the Pope had reiterated that "marriage is between a man and a woman" but that secular states could seek to "justify civil unions to regulate various situations of coexistence, driven by the demand to regulate economic aspects among people, such as ensuring healthcare".

It is clear, the note said, that the Pope was referring to secular laws, "not certainly the doctrine of the Church, many times reaffirmed over the years".

Pope Francis' comments conflict with the Vatican's official position on same-sex civil unions. A 2003 document issued by the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith says that the Church's "respect for homosexual persons cannot lead in any way to approval of homosexual behaviour or to legal recognition of homosexual unions".

The document, which was signed by the then prefect of the congregation, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, sought to sway Catholic lawmakers as an increasing number of countries sought to ratify legal rights for same-sex couples.

"Legal recognition of homosexual unions or placing them on the same level as marriage would mean not only the approval of deviant behaviour, with the consequence of making it a model in present-day society, but would also obscure basic values which belong to the common inheritance of humanity," the document says.

NYTIMES