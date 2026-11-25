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Kilmar Abrego Garcia and his wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura depart the US District Court on the day of a hearing in his case, in Greenbelt, Maryland, US, October 6, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 - Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose wrongful deportation to El Salvador made him one of the symbols of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, will leave the US voluntarily to avoid deportation, US media reported on Tuesday.

Abrego Garcia is set to fly to Europe on a commercial flight on Tuesday, CBS News reported, citing US officials familiar with the matter.

The Washington Post cited sources saying there is a negotiated agreement for Abrego Garcia, 31, to voluntarily depart the US.

The New York Times reported he was leaving for Spain and ultimately planned to make his way to Mexico, citing Abrego Garcia's lawyers.

The US Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. REUTERS