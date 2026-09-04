Salmonella outbreak linked to pumpkin seeds infects 81 in France
PARIS, Sept 4 - An outbreak of salmonella related to a batch of pumpkin seeds infected 81 people, hospitalising six, in several French regions between May and August, the Health and Agriculture ministries said on Friday.
• The public health investigation points to pumpkin seeds processed by a food company located in southwestern France and sold by several retailers, including the Grand Frais chain, the ministries said in a joint statement.
• Six of the people infected were hospitalised and two were attended by emergency services. They are all back home after symptoms eased.
• The products were recalled.
• Salmonella is a group of rod-shaped bacteria that can cause salmonellosis, a common foodborne illness. Symptoms typically include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. REUTERS