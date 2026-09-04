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Salmonella outbreak linked to pumpkin seeds infects 81 in France

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PARIS, Sept 4 - An outbreak of salmonella related to a batch of pumpkin seeds infected 81 people, hospitalising six, in several French regions between May and August, the Health and Agriculture ministries said on Friday.

• The public health investigation points to pumpkin seeds processed by a food company located in southwestern France and sold by several retailers, including the Grand Frais chain, the ministries said in a joint statement.

• Six of the people infected were hospitalised and two were attended by emergency services. They are all back home after symptoms eased.

• The products were recalled.

• Salmonella is a group of rod-shaped bacteria that can cause salmonellosis, a common foodborne illness. Symptoms typically include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.