Ryanair labour spat builds to crescendo with Friday strikes; 400 flights scrapped

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Ryanair Holdings faces the worst strikes in its three-decade history on Friday (Aug 10) after German and Dutch pilots said they will join a protest aimed at forcing the discount carrier to increase pay and improve working conditions.

The Irish company will scrap more than 400 flights, disrupting travel for about 55,000 people, marketing chief Kenny Jacobs said on Wednesday after the German Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union announced a 24-hour walkout on the same day that strikes are planned in Belgium, Sweden and Ireland.

The Dutch Airline Pilots Association revealed later that it would also take action.

Ryanair has shown no willingness to improve salaries, acknowledge seniority or ease up on requirements for pilots to move between bases as it sees fit, VC negotiator Ingolf Schumacher said in Frankfurt, adding that the carrier needs to accept that personnel costs will rise and productivity fall.

The company hit back saying it will not bow to demands that would jeopardise the low cost base that has made it Europe's dominant carrier on short-haul routes.

The cancellations will extend weeks of turmoil at the height of the summer season, with disruption surpassing the 300 daily flights scrapped when cabin crew in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Belgium walked out lost month.

Shares of Dublin-based Ryanair closed 1 per cent higher at €13.60, paring declines this year to 9.7 per cent and valuing the company at €15.6 billion (S$24.9 billion).

A spokesman for the airline did not immediately say on Wednesday evening how many more flights would be cancelled because of the Dutch strike.

VC's Schumacher said that pilots are "not nomads who set up their tents where Ryanair is smelling business" and that home bases specified in contracts should not be changed unless employees agree to the move.

The German union said its members will strike from 3.01am on Aug 10, giving Ryanair less than 48 hours to plan for the disruption.

Previous walkouts have come with longer notice periods, allowing the carrier to modify its timetable to minimise the impact.

The carrier responded by cancelling 250 flights in Germany, on top of 146 already scrapped following notice of protests in Ireland, Sweden and Belgium.

Ryanair has been roiled by walkouts as staff seek to extract maximum concessions after the airline agreed late last year to recognise unions following a staffing crunch that led to a truncated timetable.

Chief operations officer Peter Bellew called the Vereinigung Cockpit demands "ridiculous," while saying that strikes are "part of the drama" of negotiations and adding that the company remains committed to recognising unions and engaging in constructive talks.

Ryanair had already advised investors to brace for increased disruption on Friday, saying on Aug 1 that it expected German and Dutch pilots to walk out.

While German pilots staged a brief strike in December, followed by Irish crews last month, this week will mark the first time that the carrier has grappled with industrial action by aviators in several countries on the same day.

The summer of labour strife is starting to take a toll on Ryanair, where passenger growth slumped to the slowest pace this year in July.

The carrier also posted a 20 per cent drop in profit for the three months through June and warned that the strikes and walkouts by air traffic controllers in southern Europe are making customers wary of booking.