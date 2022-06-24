Ryanair cabin staff strike cancels dozens of flights in Europe

LISBON/BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - Some cabin crew at Ryanair went on strike in Belgium, Spain and Portugal on Friday (June 24) in a dispute over pay and working conditions, the latest in a wave of walkouts staged by workers across different sectors in Europe.

Surging inflation across the continent has led to millions of workers struggling with rising costs of living, prompting trade unions to demand higher wage increases, often backed by strike calls.

Airlines and airport operators have also struggled with staff shortages to handle the flow of passengers as demand for travel bounces back with the end of most Covid-19 restrictions.

Workers at several other airlines, including British Airways, are also planning strikes this summer.

Ryanair cabin crew unions in Belgium, Spain and Portugal called a three-day strike starting on Friday. Staff in France and Italy were expected to walk out over the weekend.

Crews in Spain are set to strike again on June 30 and July 1-2.

Workers say the Irish airline does not respect local labour laws covering issues such as the minimum wage, and urged Ryanair's bosses to improve working conditions.

"Conditions are terrible," said Mr Ricardo Penarroias, president of SNPVAC, the union behind Portugal's walkout. "A crew member is not even allowed to take a bottle of water on a flight."

Ryanair did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday, but told Reuters last week it had negotiated labour agreements covering 90 per cent of its staff across Europe and that it did not expect widespread disruption this summer.

Wage-price spiral

Much of the labour unrest has focused on the transport sector as it deals with a return to travel after pandemic lockdowns.

French unions issued a joint call on Friday for a national railway worker strike on July 6 and a walkout has also crippled Britain's rail network this week.

There are signs of the unrest spreading to other sectors - French trade union CGT is organising a one-day strike on Friday to seek higher wages for oil refinery workers after talks with operator TotalEnergies broke down.