Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Rutte, Zelenskiy to attend Ukraine 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting, Elysee says

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meet on the sidelines of the NATO leaders' summit, in Ankara, Turkey, July 7, 2026. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

PARIS, July 10 - NATO chief Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will join Monday's "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in Paris to support Ukraine, the French presidency said on Friday.

The meeting will be aimed at building on momentum to help Ukraine following the NATO summit earlier this week. The Elysee said that planning was still underway for security guarantees for when a ceasefire is reached between Ukraine and Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump has shown a more favorable stance toward Kyiv in its battle against Russia at recent G7 and NATO summits.

Two more countries, Moldova and North Macedonia, have joined the coalition, the Elysee said. EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa are also set to attend Monday's meeting, the French presidency said. REUTERS