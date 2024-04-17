Russia's supreme court cancels treason verdict of jailed scientist

MOSCOW - Russia's Supreme Court said on Wednesday it had cancelled the treason verdict of sentenced scientist Valery Golubkin and ordered a new trial, the state-run TASS agency said, citing the court.

Golubkin was sentenced to 12 years in jail for treason after he was convicted of handing over state secrets to "representatives of foreign organisations".

Golubkin had worked in the Department of Theoretical and Applied Aerohydromechanics at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.

Golubkin was detained in late 2020 on suspicion of handing over secrets to an unnamed NATO country. His lawyer said at the time that Golubkin denied the charges against him. REUTERS