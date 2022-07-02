Russia's strikes kill 21 in Odesa, after its troops pull out from strategic island

KYIV • Russian missiles struck an apartment building and a recreation centre near the Black Sea port of Odesa early yesterday, killing at least 21 people and injuring dozens more after Moscow's forces withdrew from a strategic island about 160km to the south.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his nightly address on Thursday to praise the departure of Russian forces from Snake Island, which Moscow painted as a gesture towards easing grain shipments in the southern waterway.

However, Kyiv said they were forced out by Ukrainian shelling.

Mr Zelensky said the departure of Russian forces from Snake Island "significantly changes" the situation in the Black Sea, while urging caution about how much it will really affect the course of the war.

"It does not guarantee safety yet, it does not yet guarantee that the enemy will not return," he said.

"But it already limits the actions of the occupiers significantly. Step by step, we will drive them out of our sea, our land and our sky."

At the same time, Mr Zelensky said the fighting in the Donbas region "remains the toughest" in the conflict, adding that Ukraine is outgunned by Russian forces.

As the largest-scale military operation in Europe since World War II continues into its fifth month, Russia kept up its push to capture Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Kremlin forces are closing in on Lysychansk, Ukraine's last major foothold in Luhansk.

The RIA news agency yesterday quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying its forces had captured an oil refinery in Lysychansk.

Russian missiles also struck the north-eastern city of Kharkiv and Mykolayiv on the Black Sea.

Near Odesa, a Russian missile hit a nine-storey apartment building at 1am, killing at least 16 people, said Mr Serhiy Bratchuk, the military spokesman for the region.

Another missile killed at least five people at a recreation centre early yesterday. And at least 39 people were wounded. The Kremlin denied targeting civilians. "I would like to remind you of the president's words that the Russian Armed Forces do not work with civilian targets," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The strikes were launched by aircraft that flew in from the Black Sea, said Mr Bratchuk.

Elsewhere, four people died and three were wounded in shelling in Izium and Chuguiv, two districts of the Kharkiv region of north-eastern Ukraine, according to Mr Oleg Synegubov, the Kharkiv chief of district, in a post on Telegram.

The attacks follow global outrage earlier this week when a Russian strike destroyed a shopping centre in Kremenchuk, central Ukraine, killing at least 19 civilians. President Vladimir Putin has denied Moscow's forces were responsible.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE