Russia's revenge strikes hit cities across Ukraine

KYIV - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a far-reaching series of missile strikes against cities across Ukraine on Monday morning, hitting the heart of the capital and other areas far from the front line in the broadest aerial assault against civilians and critical infrastructure since the early days of Moscow's invasion.

Russia's attacks killed at least 11 people nationwide and wounded 64 others, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said, and knocked out power and other key services in multiple cities.

Mr Putin said the strikes against Ukrainian energy, command and communication targets, using missiles fired from air, sea and land, were in response to a blast that hit a key Russian bridge over the weekend, which he called a "terrorist attack".

"The Kyiv regime, with its actions, has put itself on the same level as international terrorist organisations, with the most odious groups. To leave such acts without a response is simply impossible," Mr Putin said, threatening more strikes in future if Ukraine hits Russian territory.

The barrage of strikes - from Lviv in the west, to Mykolaiv in the south, to Kharkiv in the north-east - hit civilian areas and apparently also sought to cripple energy facilities as winter approaches.

Explosions were also reported in Ternopil and Zhytomyr in western Ukraine, Dnipro and Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, and Zaporizhzhia and Odesa in the south.

At least 10 Ukrainian cities came under attack, and regional officials said that electrical power stations and power lines were among the main targets.

Electricity outages disrupted Internet service, and several cities were left without power and central heating, officials said.

The attacks demonstrated that Russia still has the ability to strike deep into Ukraine and terrorise civilians, even as Moscow's forces struggle on the battlefield in the eighth month of their invasion.

Ukrainians had been bracing themselves for retaliatory attacks following the explosion on Saturday that damaged a bridge linking Russia with Crimea.

The strike embarrassed Moscow and could hinder its ability to supply its occupying forces in southern Ukraine.

By mid-morning, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said Russia had fired 81 cruise missiles, and Ukraine's air defences had shot down 43 of them.

"They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The air raid sirens do not subside throughout Ukraine."

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted: "Putin's only tactic is terror on peaceful Ukrainian cities, but he will not break Ukraine down. This is also his response to all appeasers who want to talk with him about peace: Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles."

The European Union condemned Monday's "barbaric and cowardly attacks" on Ukraine, among a chorus of denunciations from Western countries.

Germany said on Monday it was rushing long-promised air defence systems, capable of protecting an entire city, to Ukraine after the strikes. Calling the latest attacks "despicable", German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock tweeted "we are doing everything to strengthen Ukraine's air defences".

In another sign of possible escalation, Mr Putin's closest ally, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, said on Monday he had ordered troops to deploy jointly with Russian forces near Ukraine, which he accused of planning attacks on Belarus with its Western backers.

Mr Lukashenko allowed Belarus to be used as a staging ground for Russia early in the war but has not sent his troops to fight.

Russian troops continued their counter-attack on Monday and are closer to the strategically important eastern town of Bakhmut, having advanced up to 2km towards the town over the past week, a British intelligence update said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly was set to open debate on Monday on a draft resolution condemning Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, as Western powers seek to underscore Moscow's international isolation.

