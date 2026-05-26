Russia’s Putin provides debt relief to new Ukraine war recruits and their families

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On Mat 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin also signed a decree indefinitely extending rental rights for state land for those fighting in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree providing debt relief to new Ukraine war recruits and their families, the Kremlin said late on May 25, adding to support tools as Moscow seeks to boost its army in more than four-year-long war.

People who signed a contract with the Russian defence ministry from May 1 and/or their spouses are free from their debts of up to 10 million roubles (S$178,730) if a legal claim to collect those debts was in force before that date, the decree posted on the Kremlin’s website said.

The contract to join the ‘special military operation’ – what Russia calls its February 2022 invasion and occupation of Ukraine – should be signed for at least one year, the Kremlin said.

The write-off is about the price of a 35 sq m studio-type apartment in Moscow, according to a Cian real estate database.

The law adds to a variety of support measures for Russian fighters in the war, from big payouts to preferable admissions for higher education, as the Kremlin seeks to boost its forces at a time when the US-led peace talks have stalled.

Each side accuses the other of seeking to escalate the conflict, and Ukraine plans to send reinforcements to its northern regions to counter what it believes are Russian plans for a new offensive.

On May 25, Putin also signed a decree indefinitely extending rental rights for state land for those fighting in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. REUTERS