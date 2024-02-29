Russia's Putin hints at higher taxes for the rich

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday hinted at higher taxes for wealthy individuals and companies, saying that a fairer distribution of the tax burden was needed as he urged Russian businessmen to invest in Russia.

"I propose thinking about approaches to modernising our fiscal system, to a fairer distribution of the tax burden towards those with higher personal and corporate incomes," Putin said in a speech to lawmakers and other members of Russia's elite.

"Conversely, lowering the tax burden on families through deductions is needed, stimulating businesses that invest funds in development, in the implementation of infrastructure and social projects."

Putin ordered the government and the State Duma to submit specific proposals in the near future.

Businessmen who invest in Russia should have their assets and property rights protected, Putin said, and taxes for small and medium-sized businesses in Russia should be reduced. REUTERS