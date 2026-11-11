Russia's negotiator on Ukraine rejects option of territorial swaps with Kyiv, TASS reports

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Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, attends the UAE-hosted trilateral talks between the United States, Russian and Ukrainian delegations, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 10, 2026. The talks, convened by the US, are focused on efforts to end the war in Ukraine, post-war security arrangements and de-escalation. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

MOSCOW, Nov 11 - Russia sees no possibility of exchanging territory with Ukraine as part of any peace deal, Vladimir Medinsky, Moscow's chief negotiator in peace negotiations, was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS on Wednesday after two days of talks in Abu Dhabi.

Medinsky and Ukrainian negotiators had earlier reported some progress in the talks that ended on Wednesday, but US mediators said there was a lack of trust between the warring sides and differences remained on issues including territory.

Medinsky was also cited as saying that if what he called a fair security system for Europe could be created, it would help ensure peace on the continent for decades, and possibly centuries, to come.

He added that Russia's buffer zone along its border with Ukraine was already substantial and would keep expanding, according to the Interfax news agency. REUTERS