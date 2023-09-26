Russia's Navalny loses appeal against new 19-year jail term

MOSCOW - Russia's most prominent opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, lost his appeal on Tuesday against a 19-year prison term that was added to his existing sentence last month, a Moscow court judge said.

The latest sentence was imposed on Aug. 4 after Navalny was convicted on six charges related to alleged extremist activity, all of which he denied.

His appeal was rejected by a Moscow judge after a hearing in which Navalny took part by video link. The proceedings were closed to the media, despite protests from Navalny and his lawyers, apart from the reading of the verdict. REUTERS