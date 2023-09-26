Russia's Navalny loses appeal against new 19-year jail term

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from a penal colony in the Vladimir Region during a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova/ File Photo
Updated
30 sec ago
Published
33 sec ago

MOSCOW - Russia's most prominent opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, lost his appeal on Tuesday against a 19-year prison term that was added to his existing sentence last month, a Moscow court judge said.

The latest sentence was imposed on Aug. 4 after Navalny was convicted on six charges related to alleged extremist activity, all of which he denied.

His appeal was rejected by a Moscow judge after a hearing in which Navalny took part by video link. The proceedings were closed to the media, despite protests from Navalny and his lawyers, apart from the reading of the verdict. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top