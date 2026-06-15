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Russia's Lavrov says Moscow committed to U.S. proposals on peace, rejects Europe's ultimatums

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Moscow, Russia, June 11, 2026. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Moscow, Russia, June 11, 2026. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

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MOSCOW, June 15 - Russia is committed to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposals to end the war in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, adding that he is eager to hear from Trump's envoys how peace agreements based on U.S. proposals would be implemented.

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have led U.S.-brokered negotiations aimed at ending the war, will travel to Russia again soon, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

The Europeans, meanwhile, are trying to foist their mediation services on Russia, Lavrov added, but are wrong to assume that Russia is losing the war and that they can issue ultimatums to Moscow.

. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.