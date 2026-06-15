Russia's Lavrov says Moscow committed to U.S. proposals on peace, rejects Europe's ultimatums

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MOSCOW, June 15 - Russia is committed to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposals to end the war in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, adding that he is eager to hear from Trump's envoys how peace agreements based on U.S. proposals would be implemented.

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have led U.S.-brokered negotiations aimed at ending the war, will travel to Russia again soon, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

The Europeans, meanwhile, are trying to foist their mediation services on Russia, Lavrov added, but are wrong to assume that Russia is losing the war and that they can issue ultimatums to Moscow.

. REUTERS