Russia's foreign minister begins China visit with call to cut US dollar use

MOSCOW • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began a visit to China yesterday with a call for Moscow and Beijing to reduce their dependence on the US dollar and Western payment systems to push back against what he called the West's ideological agenda.

Mr Lavrov, on a two-day visit to China, is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart at a time when both countries' ties with the administration of US President Joe Biden are badly strained.

United States and Chinese officials last Friday concluded what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska, while Russia's ambassador arrived back in Moscow on Sunday for consultations after Mr Biden said he believed President Vladimir Putin was a "killer".

Russia has also braced itself for a new round of US sanctions over what Washington says was its meddling in last year's US presidential election, which Moscow denies.

Speaking to Chinese media before the start of his visit, Mr Lavrov said Moscow and Beijing were compelled to develop independently of Washington in order to thwart what he said were US attempts to curb both countries' technological development.

"We need to reduce sanctions risks by bolstering our technological independence, by switching to payments in our national currencies and global currencies that serve as an alternative to the dollar," Mr Lavrov said, according to a transcript of his interview.

"We need to move away from using international payment systems controlled by the West."

Ahead of his visit, Chinese state-owned newspaper Global Times suggested Mr Lavrov's trip was a sign of how close China-Russia coordination would offset the impact of what it called "US troublemaking".

"The timing of Lavrov's visit is noteworthy as it means Russia is the first country China shares information and opinions with on key issues after the China-US face-to-face communication," it said.

Meanwhile, Russia said yesterday that a US refusal to organise live online talks between Mr Putin and Mr Biden after the US President's "killer" comment amounted to a serious missed opportunity.

Mr Putin had said last week that he and Mr Biden should hold such talks in the coming days, following the US President's comments in an ABC interview.

"We note with regret that the American side has not supported (Putin's) proposal to hold talks with US President Biden... to discuss problems that have built up in bilateral relations and also the theme around strategic (nuclear) stability," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Another opportunity has been missed to search for a way out of the dead end in Russian-American relations caused by Washington. Responsibility for this lies entirely with the United States."

REUTERS