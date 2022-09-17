Russia's backers in Izyum slammed

IZYUM, Ukraine - The troubles in the Ukrainian city of Izyum did not leave with retreating Russian troops. In fact, some residents have now accused one another of cosying up to the occupiers.

Just after President Volo-dymyr Zelensky's symbolic visit on Wednesday to mark the strategic hub's liberation in Ukraine's lightning counteroffensive, dozens of mostly elderly people gathered outside the charred town hall. They were in no mood for celebration.

"You sold Ukraine for a ration (of food)," a woman shouted at Ms Svitlana Ficher, a 55-year-old who received Russian aid during the occupation.

Izyum, a predominantly Russian-speaking city of about 50,000 people, had been fully occupied since April, and had become a key logistics base for Moscow.

Its recapture marked a strategic victory for Kyiv, which has recently claimed sweeping successes in the north-eastern Kharkiv region, putting Moscow on the back foot.

But the occupation has left a stain of suspicion and blame on the city that comes in addition to the war-shattered buildings, burned military vehicles and suffering of its locals.

Residents on Wednesday also demanded to see the mayor - some people wanted to know when state aid would arrive and essential services resume.

Others such as Ms Ficher complained that they had been left to fend for themselves - but were in turn accused of cosying up to the occupier.

About half of Izyum's inha-bitants, including Mayor Valeri Marchenko, left when Moscow's troops approached. Ms Ficher told AFP she was no collaborator and was only trying to survive.

"I came to tell the mayor he is an idiot, he is a liar. He saved (himself), but he left the people behind," she said. "We had no information about evacuation. I couldn't leave, no one gave me such a possibility. And now, I am a traitor because I survived thanks to Russian food."

Back in the city square, others quarrelled over who was responsible for the massive destruction experienced by the city.