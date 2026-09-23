Russia's attacks disrupt internet services to 100,000 households in Kyiv, Ukrainian ministry says

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KYIV, Sept 23 - Russia's drone attacks on Wednesday disrupted internet services to about 100,000 households in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and its nearby region, the digital ministry said.

It said in a statement on the Telegram app that experts were working to assess the damage and carrying out repairs after the attacks, which lasted for hours from morning into early afternoon.

Russia's Defence Ministry, in a post on Telegram, said its forces had launched strikes on a number of data centres and logistics and warehouse sites it said were being used for the benefit of the Ukrainian military.

The ministry identified two centres it said had been hit in Kyiv and two logistical centres in the Black Sea port of Odesa.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the attacks on the data centres endangered people's lives.

"Russia has targeted major Ukrainian data centers, seeking to disrupt the flow of information. Rapid alerts about missile and drone threats are essential - they save lives," he wrote on X.

"This is critical civilian infrastructure that ensures people can access life-saving information. It is not a military target. It is essential to keeping everyday life functioning." REUTERS