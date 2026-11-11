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Russia’s ambassador to the US dies ‘suddenly’ aged 66

Alexander Darchiev died “suddenly” at the age of 66, according to Moscow’s foreign ministry.

MOSCOW - Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died “suddenly” at the age of 66, after just one-and-a-half years in the job, Moscow’s foreign ministry announced on Nov 11.

The ministry called Darchiev an “outstanding diplomat, an experienced leader and a kind colleague”.

He was appointed in March 2025.

Moscow did not give more details on the death.

Darchiev previously served as Russia’s ambassador to Canada, between 2014 and 2021.

He was appointed to the US role in 2025, shortly after President Donald Trump returned to power, and several years into Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine that has pitted Moscow against the West.

Darchiev was a specialist in Russia-US relations and was the director of the foreign ministry’s North America department between 2021 and 2024.

In 2022, when Russia attacked Ukraine, Darchiev called the move a “necessary measure”. AFP