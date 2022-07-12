Russians step up strikes in attempt to seize Donetsk

KYIV • Russia has launched a wave of bombardments as it seeks to seize Ukraine's Donetsk, one of the provinces that makes up the eastern industrial Donbas region, after taking Luhansk to the north.

Ukraine's general staff said the widespread shelling amounted to preparations for an intensification of hostilities.

The heavy bombardment came as rescue workers yesterday pulled more bodies and some survivors from an apartment building destroyed by a missile strike that killed 24 people in the city of Chasiv Yar, in eastern Ukraine.

Separately, Russian strikes killed at least three people in the second-largest city of Kharkiv.

In Chasiv Yar, rescuers made voice contact with two people in the wreckage of the five-storey apartment building demolished by a rocket last Saturday, and emergency services released video of workers pulling survivors from the concrete debris, where up to two dozen people had been trapped.

But the death toll also rose steadily as rescuers excavated, the State Emergency Service said.

Yesterday's artillery, multiple rocket launcher and tank attack on Kharkiv, further north, also injured 31 people including two children, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said. Kharkiv, in the north-east close to the Russian border but outside the Donbas, suffered heavy bombardment in the first few months of the war followed by a period of relative calm that has been shattered by renewed shelling.

Ukraine's heavy artillery is outnumbered roughly eight to one by Russian guns, said a spokesman for Ukraine's International Legion yesterday. Mr Damien Magrou, a spokesman for the unit comprising foreign nationals, told a briefing in Kyiv that more arms from Ukraine's Western partners were needed to close the gap.

"We're entering a phase of the war where our disadvantage to the Russian forces in terms of heavy weaponry and artillery is very much being felt," Mr Magrou said.

In more combat, Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had shot down two Su-25 fighter bombers and a MiG-29 fighter jet in eastern Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported yesterday.

The Defence Ministry also said its missiles struck ammunition depots in Ukraine's central Dnipro region used to supply rocket launchers and artillery weapons.

Ukraine is preparing a counter-attack in the south of the country, where Russia seized territory early in the war. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Sunday warned civilians in the Russian-occupied Kherson region in the south to urgently evacuate. She gave no timeframe for action.

Ukraine has accused Russia of trying to choke off the country's grain harvest by targeting fields and depots in the country's south.

Grain crops are being destroyed in the southern Mykolayiv and Odesa regions of Ukraine as Russian shells hitting the fields ignite fires, Ms Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesman for the military's southern command, said during a video briefing.

"Their main aim is to destroy everything which they can't capture and appropriate immediately," she said, adding that grain depots and elevators are also being targeted.

Meanwhile, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said yesterday during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv that the war in Ukraine may last longer than anyone hoped.

"This war may last longer than we all hoped or expected. But that does not mean we can sit back and passively watch how it unfolds," Mr Rutte said. "We have to stay focused and continue to support Ukraine in every way," he added.

Underlining the Russian manoeuvres to seize all occupied areas under its control, President Vladimir Putin has announced a simplified process for Ukrainians to obtain Russian citizenship, Tass news service reported, citing the text of a decree published yesterday.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE