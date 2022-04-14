Russians feel pinch of sanctions over war in Ukraine

There are expectations that inflation will soar to 20 per cent this year, pushing more Russians into poverty. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
37 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Ordinary Russians have started feeling the pinch of Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, with prices of everyday goods skyrocketing and pharmacies running out of medicine.

The World Bank's chief economist for Europe and Central Asia Asli Demirguc-Kunt told The Straits Times: "Households are expected to be impacted by the crisis via four channels - limited access to goods and services (either because of inflation, shortages or even rationing), falling labour incomes and job losses, asset price falls, and migrant workers via falling remittances."

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top