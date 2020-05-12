Russians can go out again as Putin eases curbs, restarts economy

MOSCOW • Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday ended his national stay-at-home restrictions against the coronavirus after six weeks, even as the number of infections in Russia surged past most European countries.

"Starting from tomorrow, May 12, the national period of non-working days will be over for all sectors of the economy," he said, adding that Russia's regions will be able to keep in place any necessary anti-virus measures.

Russia's coronavirus cases surged to 221,344 yesterday, overtaking Italy's infections to become the fourth highest in the world after a record daily rise. It now trails Britain, Spain and the United States, as the number of new cases of the coronavirus jumped by 11,656 in the past 24 hours.

More than half of all cases and deaths are in the capital Moscow, the epicentre of Russia's outbreak.

Yesterday, the city reported an overnight rise of 6,169 new cases, bringing its official total to 115,909.

The country's coronavirus response centre also reported 94 new deaths, taking the overall death toll to 2,009 people.

The official death toll remains far lower than in many countries, something Kremlin critics have queried.

Russian officials attribute the rising and large number of cases to a massive testing programme which they say has seen more than 5.6 million tests conducted.

Mr Putin said yesterday Russia had used the self-isolation period to prepare its healthcare system, increasing the amount of hospital beds and saving "many thousands of lives".

This "allows us to begin a gradual lifting of restrictions... It is in the interest of all of us for the economy to return to normal quickly".

Construction, agriculture and energy should be restarted first, he added. "The epidemic and associated restrictions have had a strong impact on the economy and hurt millions of our citizens," he said.

But even as people begin going back to work, mass events are still suspended and "strict sanitation demands" must be observed, Mr Putin said.

