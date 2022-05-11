Russian troops pushed back in Kharkiv

KHARKIV • Ukraine said yesterday that its forces had recaptured villages from Russian troops north and north-east of Kharkiv, pressing a counter-offensive that could signal a shift in the war's momentum and jeopardise Russia's main advance.

Ms Tetiana Apatchenko, press officer for the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, the main Ukrainian force near Kharkiv, confirmed that Ukrainian troops had recaptured the settlements of Cherkaski Tyshky, Ruski Tyshki, Borshchova and Slobozhanske, in a pocket north of Kharkiv, in recent days.

Mr Yuriy Saks, an adviser to Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, said the successes were pushing Russian artillery out of range of parts of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which has been under bombardment since the war's earliest days.

"The military operations of the Ukrainian armed forces around Kharkiv, especially north and north-east of Kharkiv, are sort of a success story," Mr Saks told Reuters. "The Ukrainian army was able to push these war criminals to a line beyond the reach of their artillery."

The counter-attack could signal a new phase in the war, with Ukraine now going on the offensive after weeks in which Russia mounted a massive assault that Ukrainian troops mostly held off.

By pushing back Russian forces who had occupied the outskirts of Kharkiv since the early days of the war, the Ukrainians are moving into striking distance of the rear supply lines sustaining the main Russian attack force farther south.

"They're trying to cut in and behind the Russians to cut off the supply lines, because that's really one of their (the Russians') main weaknesses," said Mr Neil Melvin of the Rusi think-tank in London.

"Ukrainians are getting close to the Russian border. So all the gains that the Russians made in the early days in the north-east of Ukraine are increasingly slipping away."

The setbacks near Kharkiv deal a blow to Moscow's war plans at precisely the moment when Western capitals believed Russian President Vladimir Putin had been hoping to present a major victory, for a holiday marking the end of World War II. On Monday, Mr Putin presided over a huge Red Square military parade for Victory Day.

Western countries had worried that, in the absence of major battlefield success to announce, he might instead order a nationwide mobilisation. At the event, he did neither - exhorting Russians to keep fighting but giving no indications about his further strategy.

US director of national intelligence Avril Haines said yesterday that Washington believes Russia still plans for a long war, aiming to capture more of Ukraine than just the eastern Donbas region that has been the main focus of its assault this month.

Mr Putin was counting on the Western resolve to weaken over time, Ms Haines told lawmakers.

Since Russia was forced to abandon its assault on the capital Kyiv at the end of March, its main attack force has been trying to encircle Ukrainian troops in the Donbas, using the city of Izyum south of Kharkiv as a base. Ukrainian troops have so far mostly held out against assaults from three directions.

But by pushing back near Kharkiv, Ukraine could now force Moscow to switch to trying to defend its own long supply lines to Izyum. Western military analysts said there were signs the counter-attack was already sapping Russia's advance.

In the south, Russian forces were again pummelling the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol yesterday, trying to capture the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined city.

Scores of civilians have been evacuated from the steel works in recent days, but an aide to Mariupol's mayor said at least 100 still remained inside.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping yesterday discussed the war in Ukraine and the global food crisis arising from it, and called for an urgent ceasefire, the Elysee said after a phone call between the two leaders.

"The two heads of state reiterated their commitment to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," the Elysee presidential office said.

