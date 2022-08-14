Russian tourists to Finland greeted with Ukrainian anthem

LAPPEENRANTA, Finland (AFP) - A crowd of people gathers in the Eastern Finnish city of Imatra on a bridge overlooking Imatrankoski rapids, one of the Nordic country's most well-known natural attractions.

At the same time every day, the river's almost century-old dam is opened and water rushes under the bridge, to the sound of music by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius.

It is a popular attraction especially for Russian tourists. Even Catherine the Great, Empress of Russia, visited Imatrankoski in 1772.

But since the end of July, the city of Imatra has started the show by playing the Ukrainian national anthem, to protest the Russian invasion.

Finland, which shares a 1,300km eastern border with Russia, is also preparing to limit tourist visas issued for Russians.

"This is bad for the Russians who love Finland," says Mark Kosykh, a 44-year-old Russian tourist who has come to see the rapids with his family.

"But we understand the government of Finland," he says.

Kosykh emphasises that there are Russians who do not like the war.

"Not all Russians are for Putin. The government and all people must understand this."

Relationship changed

Also in the nearby city of Lappeenranta, the Ukrainian national anthem is played every evening above its city hall, overlooking shopping centres popular with Russian tourists.

"The aim is to express strong support for Ukraine and to condemn the war of aggression," Lappeenranta's Mayor Kimmo Jarva told AFP.

Many Russians visit Lappeenranta to shop for clothes and cosmetics, for example, and Russian number plates can be seen on numerous cars.

But tourism from its eastern neighbour has caused discontent in Finland due to the war in Ukraine.