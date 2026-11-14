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Russian strikes kill one in Zaporizhzhia, two in Odesa

Nov 13 - Russian forces launched strikes on two Ukrainian cities on Friday, killing one person and injuring more than 50 in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and killing two more in the Black Sea port of Odesa, regional officials said.

In Zaporizhzhia, a five-storey apartment building was hit and seriously damaged. Regional Governor Mykhailo Semikin said on Telegram that a rescue worker was killed when a concrete slab collapsed during operations to clear rubble.

Semikin said six children were among the injured.

In Odesa, the head of the city's military administration, Serhiy Lysak said two people died in an attack on a private residence. Five people were injured, including two in a serious condition.

Reuters could not independently confirm the accounts.

Both Ukraine and Russia deny targeting civilians in the 4-1/2-year-old war. REUTERS