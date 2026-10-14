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Russian strikes kill one, hit energy facilities in Kyiv, mayor says

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko at the site of an apartment building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 14, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Oct 14 - Russian air strikes killed one person and injured one more in Kyiv while also hitting energy facilities in the Ukrainian capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday.

The ballistic missile attack was ongoing during the morning hours.

The fresh strikes follow earlier Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure in Ukraine as temperatures start to cool down with the heating season on the horizon.

Reuters witnesses heard multiple explosions in Kyiv as air defences repelled overnight attacks.

In the Volga River town of Balakovo in Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022, drones killed one person and damaged houses, a regional governor said on Telegram. REUTERS