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Russian strike on Kyiv residential building kills two, injures at least seven, officials say

Oct 12 - A Russian strike on a high-rise residential building in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv killed two people and injured at least seven, officials said on Monday.

Prosecutors in the capital, writing on Telegram, said one person had died after the evening strike on the 25-story residence. They said a second body was found in a car next to the building.

Prosecutors said seven people were injured in the incident, while Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 11 people were hurt, with three being treated in hospital.

Pictures posted on unofficial Telegram channels showed parts of an apartment building ablaze.

Russian attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, previously conducted chiefly at night, now disrupt daily life virtually around the clock. REUTERS