Russian strike kills woman, hits Kyiv subway station, mayor says

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Oct 19 - A Russian air strike killed a woman in Ukraine's Kyiv overnight while also hitting a subway station on the left bank of the capital city and damaging a 25-storey residential building, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Monday.

The attack, which also saw non-residential buildings and a medical facility hit, injured three other people in Kyiv, he said. A Reuters witness heard explosions in the city.

After a brief pause, the US has resumed sharing critical intelligence to help Ukraine defend against Russian missile strikes, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, a key to providing warning of the fast-moving missiles that Moscow has fired in waves.

Zelenskiy spoke with US peace envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner after the two visited Kyiv earlier this month as the US administration tries to mediate a deal to end the war which Russia started by invading its neighbour in 2022. REUTERS