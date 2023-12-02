Russian shelling kills civilian in Ukraine's Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut, says Kyiv

A Ukrainian serviceman stands in front of a residential building destroyed by shelling, in the front-line town of Chasiv Yar, in Ukraine's Donetsk region. PHOTO: AFP
KYIV - Russian shelling killed one civilian and destroyed two houses in the eastern Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar on Dec 2, the interior ministry said.

Chasiv Yar is less than 5km west of the front-line city of Bakhmut, which Russia claimed to have captured in May after a devastating, months-long assault.

“A civilian was killed and two houses were destroyed in Chasiv Yar during the enemy shelling,” Ukraine’s interior ministry said on social media.

The Ukrainian army said fighting also continued around the industrial town of Avdiivka further south, where Kyiv’s army has been clinging on despite a renewed Russian offensive.

Although the front lines have barely shifted in over a year, fighting has remained intense, with both sides hurrying to gain ground as temperatures plunge below freezing.

Ukrainian intelligence said that a “resistance movement” in the occupied city of Melitopol damaged an enemy fuel tanker and “killed several Russian occupiers” on Dec 1. AFP

