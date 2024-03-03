Russian security forces battle militants in Ingushetia region, Russian media report

MOSCOW - Russian security forces fought alleged militants all night in Russia's North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia, Russian state media reported on the morning of March 3, leading authorities to introduce counter-terrorism emergency powers in the area.

During a search operation in one of the residential buildings in the town of Karabulak on March 2, the alleged militants opened fire on Russian law enforcement forces, Interfax reported, citing the National Anti-Terrorism Committee.

"Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene began a clash with the criminals," Interfax reported.

Russia's RIA state news agency reported that as of the morning of March 3, "active measures" were under way to "neutralise" the militants.

A "counter-terrorism regime" that allows authorities greater powers to clamp down on people's movement and communications was introduced and nearby population evacuated to ensure safety, Interfax reported.

Ingushetia, the smallest region in Russia, is wedged between North Ossetia and Chechnya. It has a population of about half a million people.

For almost a decade until 2017, Russian security forces were battling an armed insurgency conducted by an array of militant groups in Ingushetia as well as in Dagestan and Chechnya. REUTERS

