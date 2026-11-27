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FILE PHOTO: A police officer in protective clothing walks next to an explosive-disarming robot (EOD) at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Schkeuditz, Germany, August 5, 2026, after the police said explosives experts examined a drone found near a runway, and after a DHL cargo aircraft hit an unknown object as it was climbing away from the airport overnight, prompting an unscheduled landing in Hanover, according to a source familiar with the incident. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 27 - Russian sabotage incidents on Europe rose 16% in the year to September 2026, with increasingly skilled operatives using more complex explosive methods, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) has said in a report.

Key allies of Ukraine have accused Moscow of waging a Europe-wide campaign of drone and cyber attacks to disrupt their support for Kyiv, including an attempted drone attack at Leipzig airport in August.

Moscow has rejected the accusations from Western governments and intelligence services.

The IISS said that, while unskilled recruits still carried out most operations, a semi-skilled tier now used more complex methods, including improvised explosive devices with timed and remote detonators.

"Arrests remove proxies but are highly unlikely to deter the RIS (Russian intelligence services) that direct them," it said.

The think tank said Germany and Poland would remain the most targeted states, as their transport, logistics and industrial networks were key to supplying Ukraine.

In Leipzig on August 4, a drone laden with explosives was discovered near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft used for military supplies. Investigators suspect a second drone collided with a DHL cargo plane soon after the airport suspended operations.

The airport is a cargo and military logistics hub used by NATO and Ukraine's Antonov Airlines for military supplies.

"Targeting of critical infrastructure (specifically military-industrial and transport) accounted for more than half of recorded incidents between October 2025 and September 2026," the IISS said.

On Tuesday, Britain warned defence companies working with Ukraine's military that they faced an increased sabotage threat from Russia.

Russia's embassy in London said at the time: "Russia has no plans, reasons or intentions to attack the UK."

Last year, a group of British men were jailed for carrying out an arson attack on a business linked to Ukraine that British authorities had been carried out at Moscow's behest. In September, a man was charged with providing details of a drone factory to Russian intelligence. REUTERS