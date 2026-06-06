Russian-run Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant says power supply has been restored

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FILE PHOTO: A view shows Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from the bank of Kakhovka Reservoir near the town of Nikopol after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Alina Smutko/File Photo

MOSCOW, June 6 - The Russian-installed management of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant said on Saturday that it had restored the Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line, which supplies electricity to the plant.

"All systems and equipment at the ZNPP are operating normally," the management said via its Telegram channel.

A temporary local ceasefire, brokered by the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), was declared on Friday to allow repairs to the power line.

A few hours after the incident was reported, the Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom accused Ukraine of deliberately violating the ceasefire through a drone attack that left at least three people injured.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest with six reactors, was seized by Russian troops in the early weeks of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Each side has since accused the other of undertaking military actions to compromise nuclear safety.

The plant generates no electricity, but needs external power to ensure that nuclear fuel at the site does not overheat.

The latest ceasefire was the sixth negotiated since late last year to carry out repairs to the power lines. REUTERS