Russian rockets kill eight in eastern Ukraine

LYMAN, Ukraine - Eight people were killed and 13 injured on Saturday in Lyman in eastern Ukraine after the town came under Russian rocket fire, Ukraine’s interior ministry said.

“So far we know about eight dead... The number of injured has increased to 13 people,” the ministry said on social media.

The strikes hit around 10am (3pm Singapore time) at two intersections that were busy with pedestrians, witnesses told AFP.

A residential building, an annex to a printing house and three cars were set on fire in the attack, the ministry said.

AFP journalists arriving on the scene in the afternoon saw three charred vehicles in front of an automobile supply store.

Traces of blood were visible at both intersections.

“There were explosions everywhere, I didn’t know where to hide,” Ms Nadya Bereinaya, 69, told AFP.

“Today is Saturday, so there were a lot of people.”

Mr Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region where Lyman is located, said “at around 10am, the Russians struck the town with multiple rocket launchers”.