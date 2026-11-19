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Nov 19 - Russia's Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday that the Wikimedia Foundation, which oversees Wikipedia and other information projects, could be branded undesirable under Russian law on grounds of destabilising the country.

A statement by the office, quoted by Interfax news agency, said it had issued a warning about the possibility of declaring Wikimedia undesirable.

"The Prosecutor General's Office...has established facts that Wikimedia Foundation, Inc. is conducting a targeted information campaign to destabilise the situation on the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

It said it had warned of punitive measures to be applied "in the instance that the destructive anti-Russian activity continues".

The Wikimedia Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia regularly brands entities it says undermine its constitutional order or national security as "undesirable". The law specifies prison terms of up to five years for funding such activity, or six years for organising it.

Wikipedia, a collaboratively edited encyclopedia, is one of the world's most visited websites. REUTERS