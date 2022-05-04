Russian propaganda for nuclear weapons use would signal the end of humanity, says Nobel laureate

GENEVA (AFP) - Russian journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov decried on Tuesday (May 3) Russian propaganda arguing for using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict, warning that it would signal "the end of humanity".

"I would not rule out the possibility that nuclear weapons might be used," Mr Muratov told journalists in Geneva, speaking through a translator.

The Kremlin said it had placed Russian nuclear forces on high alert shortly after its invasion of Ukraine began Feb 24.

And amid increasing Western support to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made thinly veiled threats hinting at a willingness to deploy Russia's tactical nuclear weapons, which Russian military doctrine holds can be used to force an adversary to retreat.

Speaking at an event marking the World Press Freedom Day, Mr Muratov, whose own Novaya Gazata newspaper has been forced to suspend publication amid Moscow's military intervention, warned that the Kremlin's "propaganda warriors" were striving to make nuclear weapons use more palatable to the Russian public.

"For two weeks now, we have been hearing from our television screens that nuclear silos should be opened," he said.

"And we also hear that these horrible weapons should be used should the supplies of weapons to Ukraine continue," he said, referring to the push by the United States, the European Union and others to arm the war-torn country.

Contrary to the propaganda narrative, deploying such weapons would "not be the end of the war", he warned.

"This will be the end of humanity."

He said the most frightening thing in Russia today is that Mr Putin has acquired "unrestricted, absolute power". If he decides nuclear weapons should be used, Mr Muratov said, "nobody can possibly stop this decision from being taken...not parliament, not civil society, not the public".

Speaking alongside Ms Maria Ressa, the Filipino journalist with whom he shared the 2021 peace prize, Mr Muratov also answered questions about an attack he suffered on a train in Russia last month, noting that the perpetrator was being "shielded from criminal prosecution".

A man had entered his train compartment on April 7 and thrown an oil-based paint mixed with acetone at him, burning his eyes.