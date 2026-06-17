Russian port entrepreneur Ilya Traber detained in St Petersburg, local media report

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MOSCOW, June 17 - Prominent Russian businessman Ilya Traber has been detained in St Petersburg, local news outlet Fontanka reported on Wednesday.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Fontanka said searches were under way at Traber's properties and one of his associates was also detained.

Traber has extensive interests in infrastructure including a major new deep water Baltic port, Primorsk, of which he owned 31.66% as of 2020. The port does not disclose its more recent ownership data.

The port, still under construction, is designed to handle up to 65 million tons of cargo per year including minerals, coal and grain.

The port will be able to receive deep-water cargo vessels and is intended as one of the starting points for Russia's Arctic Sea Route project. REUTERS