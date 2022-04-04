Russian police detain over 200 at Ukraine war protests

MOSCOW • Russian police have detained 211 people at protests against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, a non-governmental organisation said.

OVD-Info, which monitors arrests during protests, said police had detained at least 211 people during demonstrations in 17 cities in Russia on Saturday.

An Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalist in Moscow witnessed more than 20 people being detained by riot police in the capital's central park Zaryadye, a short distance from the Kremlin.

Police escorted away people sitting on park benches or just standing around without explanation, the reporter said. One of the detained women held a bouquet of white tulips, while another exclaimed "No to war in Ukraine!" as she was being taken away.

A national sit-in on Saturday against what Moscow called its "military operation" in Ukraine was announced on social media by activists in around 30 Russian cities. The organisers said in a statement they wanted to protest against "the collapse of (Russia's) economy", against Russian President Vladimir Putin and to demand freedom for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"Russia deserves peace, democracy and prosperity," they said.

In Russia's second-largest city, St Petersburg, AFP saw arrests near the city's Legislative Assembly where around 40 people gathered, although it was unclear how many were there to protest.

"Nobody will come, all the active ones were detained at previous protests," said 30-year-old Sergei Gorelov, who came to "take a look and show support if necessary".

Ms Galina Sedova, 50, said at the scene: "I just came to stand around, to somehow express my protest to everything that is happening. It's scary to protest actively."

OVD-Info said more than 15,000 people have been detained at rallies across the country to protest against Russian military action in Ukraine, which was launched on Feb 24.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE