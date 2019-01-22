Passenger detained after forcing Russian plane to change course

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - A passenger on a commercial airliner that was flying to Moscow from Siberia has been detained by law enforcement after he forced the plane to make an unplanned landing in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russian investigators said on Tuesday (Jan 22).

The passenger tried to break into the cockpit during the flight and demanded the plane change course, they said in a statement.

He was drunk, it added.

Aeroflot flight SU 1515 took off from the city of Surgut to Moscow.

The crew's captain decided to land the plane at Khanty-Mansiysk airport in Siberia at the demand of the passenger, Russia's Anti-Terrorist Committee said.

