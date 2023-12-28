Russian plane lands on frozen river by mistake: Prosecutors

The twin-propeller aircraft was carrying 30 passengers at the time. PHOTO: REUTERS
MOSCOW - A Soviet-era Antonov-24 aircraft carrying 30 passengers landed on a frozen river near an airport in Russia’s Far East on Dec 28 because of pilot error, transport prosecutors said.

The Polar Airlines An-24 landed safely on the Kolyma river near Zyryanka in the Yakutia region, the prosecutors said.

“According to preliminary information, the cause of the aviation incident was an error by the crew in piloting the aircraft,” a spokesperson for the Eastern Siberian transport prosecutor said in a statement.

Prosecutors published pictures of the aircraft on a frozen river. The Izvestia newspaper published pictures of passengers disembarking.

“The An-24 aircraft landed outside of the runway of the Zyryanka airport,” Polar Airlines said in a short statement.

“There were no casualties,” it said. REUTERS

