Russian pianist calls for power to Kyiv to be cut

PARIS • Famed Russian pianist Boris Berezovsky has shocked the classical world after calling for pressure to be increased on Ukraine by cutting power to the capital, Kyiv.

"I have a naive question... I understand that we take pity on them, that we do things delicately, but could we not stop caring about them, besiege them and cut off the electricity?" Berezovsky asked on a talk show on the pro-Kremlin channel Pervy Kanal on March 10.

Winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition in 1990, Berezovsky has played all over the world for decades.

"We need to win this war and then build something good and nice at home in this country... Eventually the truth will get to the people, I'm sure of it. A year will pass and the truth will win," said the 53-year-old.

Asked about the impact of rising energy prices in the West as a result of the conflict, Berezovsky said: "I don't care what happens in the West, they will find their solutions... I will definitely not go there for the next three years, so... it's not my problem."

Many Russian artists, particularly those considered supporters of President Vladimir Putin, have been declared persona non grata by Western venues since the invasion.

German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt, who is musical director of the Paris Chamber Orchestra, was among those who reacted to Berezovsky's comments on Twitter.

"I can't believe these words from my ex-friend Boris B. But I hear them from his own mouth. Our friendship is officially over," Vogt said.

