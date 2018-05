Russian riot police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny during an anti-Putin rally in Moscow yesterday, two days ahead of President Vladimir Putin's inauguration for a fourth Kremlin term. Over 1,000 anti-Kremlin activists were also arrested across the country after Mr Navalny called for people to take to the streets to protest against what he says is Mr Putin's czar-like rule. Online footage showed him being carted off to a van by his arms and legs.