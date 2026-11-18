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LONDON, Nov 18 - Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin is fighting a divorce claim from his ex-wife for over £2 billion ($2.64 billion), which could prompt him to sell some of his roughly one-third stake in mining company Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel), in a London trial that began on Wednesday.

Potanin, the chief executive of Nornickel, the world's largest palladium producer and a major producer of refined nickel, is facing one of the highest-value divorce cases ever brought before London's High Court.

Natalia Potanina had capped her claim at 50% of the value of her ex-husband's ultimate beneficial interest in shares in Nornickel, plus a share of dividends paid to Potanin since 2014 and a high-end Russian property.

Under English law, spouses are often entitled to 50% of so-called matrimonial assets. This has led to huge claims being brought by wealthy foreign nationals in London, which has been dubbed the divorce capital of the world.

Potanina has made an open offer to settle for £2.174 billion, which her lawyer Charles Howard said was around one-seventh of the roughly £14 billion in assets her ex-husband has, though he also alleged Potanin had moved assets out of her reach.

But lawyers representing Potanin, who this month withdrew his £25 million offer to settle, say she has already received about $80 million from the Russian courts — which Potanina disputes — and that he may not be able to pay any award due to "brutal international sanctions".

Potanin could only pay the award sought by selling shares in Nornickel, amounting to the disposal of a major strategic asset in Russia, his lawyer Edward Faulks said in court filings.

That sale would be one that "both the UK and Russian governments would take a close interest in, and most likely opposing ones", Faulks added.

POTANIN LIKELY TO GIVE EVIDENCE AT TRIAL

Potanin is worth nearly $30 billion according to Forbes, but according to his disclosure in the divorce proceedings his net assets are around £5.2 billion, though Potanina also disputes how frank his disclosure has been.

The 65-year-old built his vast wealth after buying his stake in Nornickel at a bargain price of around $170 million during Russia's "loans for shares" auctions of the mid-1990s.

Interros, Potanin's holding company, currently holds a 34.2% stake, according to LSEG data, after transferring a nearly 3.5% stake to his charitable foundation in March.

Potanina's lawyer Howard told the High Court that Potanina was seeking vast sums, but they simply reflected the couple's extraordinarily lavish lifestyle. He cited Potanin having paid £1.7 million to fly the late singer George Michael and his entourage to Russia for a one-hour performance in 2006.

Potanin's lawyers, however, say the current value of Nornickel's shares "represents a substantial element of post-separation endeavour in which (Potanina) is not entitled to share".

The case has endured a tortuous path to trial, with the High Court originally rejecting Potanina's attempt to bring a claim in 2019. The case was later revived and Potanina was allowed to bring her claim last year.

Both she and her ex-husband are expected to give evidence at the trial, which will finish in early December, though Potanin will do so by videolink from Russia. REUTERS